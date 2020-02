Wall Street edges higher a day after sharp sell-off



U.S. stock indexes ticked slightly higher on Tuesday as investors dipped their toes in the water a day after worries about the worldwide spread of the coronavirus sent the S&P 500 and the Dow Industrials to their biggest daily declines in two years. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Stocks