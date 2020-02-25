Tesco completes China exit with joint venture stake sale



Source: brandchannel.com



Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has completed its exit from China with the sale of a 20% stake in a joint venture to a unit of its state-run partner China Resources Holdings (CRH), raising 275 million pounds ($357 million). More in feeds.reuters.com »