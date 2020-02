Markets bet Fed is pushed to cut rates in coronavirus response



Added: 25.02.2020 5:16 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.pennmutualam.com



Financial markets on Monday ratcheted up bets the U.S. Federal Reserve will be pressed to cut interest rates to cushion a feared hit to economic growth from the spread of the coronavirus, although one official cautioned against expecting the central bank to over-react to short-term market moves. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: FED