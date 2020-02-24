Exclusive: U.S. sees no material impact from virus on U.S.-China trade deal - for now

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Reuters he does not expect the coronavirus outbreak to have a material impact on the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal, although that could change as more data becomes available in coming weeks.