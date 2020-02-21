Morgan Stanley to get $375 million termination fee if E*Trade walks away from deal



Added: 21.02.2020 23:05 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideshare.net



Morgan Stanley will receive a $375 million breakup fee if E*Trade Financial Corp walks away from its $13 billion deal for the discount brokerage, the U.S. bank said on Friday. More in feeds.reuters.com »