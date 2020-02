Deere's shares hit all-time high on unexpected rise in quarterly profit



Source: www.chron.com



Deere & Co's shares hit an all-time high on Friday after the company reported an unexpected increase in first-quarter profit, but the world's largest farm equipment maker warned the outbreak of coronavirus would hit sales and earnings in the second quarter. More in feeds.reuters.com »