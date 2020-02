Added: 21.02.2020 21:16 | 12 views | 0 comments

Federal prosecutors investigating Boeing Co are examining whether the U.S. planemaker knowingly misled the Federal Aviation Administration while it was seeking approval for its 737 MAX jet, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/21/business/boeing-737-max-investigation.html, citing two people familiar with the matter.