U.S. authorities to announce deal over Wells Fargo's sales practices scandal: sources



Added: 21.02.2020 19:38 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.cnbc.com



U.S. authorities will soon announce a settlement related to Wells Fargo's multi-year sales practices scandal, according to two sources familiar with the matter, wrapping up one of the last one major probes looming over the bank. More in feeds.reuters.com »