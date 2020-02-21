ï»¿Friday, 21 February 2020
Take Five: "Our currency, your problem" - all over again
Added: 21.02.2020 14:43 | 11 views | 0 comments
Source: casinowhizz.com
The dollar juggernaut rolls on. The U.S. currency has rocketed to a near three-year high versus the euro
, a 10-month high against the yen and an 11-year peak versus the Aussie. This month alone it's added 2.5% against six currency peers.
