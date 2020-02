Airbus investing up to 1 billion euros on A220 passenger jet program this year

Airbus SE plans to invest between 500 million euros and 1 billion euros ($539 million-$1.08 billion) this year on its A220 passenger jet program, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said on Thursday at the company's A220 factory in Canada.