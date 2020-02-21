Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan



Dropbox Inc on Thursday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, raised its outlook for operating margin and announced a $600 million share buyback, sending its shares up 11% in trading after the bell. More in feeds.reuters.com »