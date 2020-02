Exclusive: Sears snags new financial lifeline as losses continue - sources



U.S. department store operator Sears has reached a deal for a fresh financial lifeline totaling roughly $100 million from hedge fund Brigade Capital Management LP, as it tries to stabilize after bankruptcy, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com »