Uber returns to Colombia less than a month after exit



Source: www.wsj.com



Uber Technologies Inc resumed transporting passengers in Colombia on Thursday with a new service model that allows users to rent cars with drivers, just 20 days after it exited the Andean country following a ruling by regulators which the company described as arbitrary.