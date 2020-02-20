Domino's shares hit new high on first U.S. same-store sales beat in a year



Source: indianexpress.com



Domino's Pizza Inc's shares soared 25% to a record high after the pizza chain comfortably beat quarterly U.S. same-store sales and profit estimates on Thursday, benefiting from its focus on faster delivery and new promotions. More in feeds.reuters.com »