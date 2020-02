Wall Street eases at open as virus fears build



U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday as a spike in the number of coronavirus cases outside China raised concerns about the global economic impact of the epidemic, while E*Trade Financial soared on a buyout offer from Morgan Stanley. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Stocks