WeWork names COO in first major appointment under new CEO



Added: 20.02.2020 14:00 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: technical.ly



Office-sharing startup WeWork on Thursday named Shyam Gidumal, a former Ernst & Young executive, as its new chief operating officer in the first major executive appointment under new head Sandeep Mathrani. More in feeds.reuters.com »