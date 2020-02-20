Domino's U.S. same-store sales, profit beat estimates, shares jump 20%



Domino's Pizza Inc on Thursday reported quarterly U.S. same-store sales and profit above analysts' estimates, as its focus on faster delivery and new promotions to lure diners paid off, sending shares up nearly 20%. More in feeds.reuters.com »