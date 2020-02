Fresenius Medical says fourth-quarter operating profit up 3%



Source: www.ibtimes.co.uk



Germany's Fresenius Medical Care on Wednesday said quarterly adjusted operating income edged 3% higher as growth in dialysis services and products was partly offset by a negative adjustment for accounts receivable in a legal dispute in North America. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Germany