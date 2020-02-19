Regulators need to get up to speed on digital currencies



Added: 19.02.2020 14:24 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.mintpressnews.com



Global financial regulators risk falling behind on rapid innovation in the digital payments industry and need to work more quickly to devise rules for crypto-currencies or "stablecoins", the chair of a global finance watchdog said on Wednesday. More in feeds.reuters.com »