U.S. urges EU to use 5G by Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung, seen on par with Huawei

EU countries have no reason to use 5G mobile technology from Huawei because Sweden's Ericsson , Finland's Nokia and South Korea's Samsung are on par with the Chinese group in the field, a senior U.S. diplomat said.