Oil up on slowing pace of coronavirus, Venezuela sanctions



Oil prices rose on Wednesday, with Brent gaining for a seventh straight day, after a slowing of new coronavirus cases in China eased demand worries and supply was curtailed by a U.S. move to cut more Venezuelan crude from the market. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Oil