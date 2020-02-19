Renault shares fall after Moody's cuts its debt to 'junk' status



Added: 19.02.2020 10:44 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.capitalwatch.com



Renault's shares fell on Wednesday after Moody's cut its rating on the French carmaker's debt to "junk" status, citing weaker profitability as the company restructures and grapples with falling demand. More in feeds.reuters.com »