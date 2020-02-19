Exclusive: India antitrust investigators see no evidence of collusion by IndiGo, SpiceJet and others - sources

Investigators with India's antitrust watchdog have found no evidence that the country's biggest airline, IndiGo , and four rival carriers colluded to fix ticket prices, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.