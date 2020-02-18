Dow, S&P close lower but Nasdaq edges up after Apple warning



The Dow and S&P fell on Tuesday while the Nasdaq ended just above the unchanged mark as a sales warning from tech bellwether Apple highlighted the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global supply chains. More in feeds.reuters.com »