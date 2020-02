Alstom, Bombardier shares fall after $6.7 billion rail deal



Source: www.usinenouvelle.com



Shares of Alstom SA and Bombardier Inc fell on Tuesday after the French firm agreed to buy its Canadian rival's rail division for up to 6.2 billion euros ($6.7 billion), a deal likely to draw scrutiny from competition regulators and unions concerned about job cuts. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: EU