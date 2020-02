Wall Street slips at open following Apple's sales warning



Shares of Apple Inc dragged down Wall Street's main indexes at the open on Tuesday, after a surprise sales warning from the iPhone maker fanned worries about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China on global supply chains. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: iPhone