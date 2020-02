Stocks under pressure as Apple sounds warning on coronavirus



Asian shares fell and Wall Street was poised to retreat from record highs on Tuesday after Apple Inc said it would miss its March quarter revenue guidance as the coronavirus slowed production and weakened demand in China. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Stocks