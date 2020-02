Alstom confirms talks on potential $7 billion Bombardier deal



Added: 17.02.2020 12:48 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.yicaiglobal.com



French train maker Alstom has confirmed it is in talks on the possible acquisition of the train business of Canada's Bombardier , a potential $7 billion deal that could help it build scale in the increasingly competitive rail sector. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Canada