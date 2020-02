Timeline: NMC Health's expansion and ailments



Source: www.arabnews.com



NMC Health said on Monday its founder BR Shetty had resigned as joint non-executive chairman, months after the UAE healthcare group was thrown into turmoil by doubts over its finances. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Oil