U.S. firms in China report staff shortages, say coronavirus hitting global operations: AmCham



Added: 17.02.2020 8:12 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: china.usc.edu



Nearly half of the U.S. companies in China say their global operations are already seeing an impact from business shutdowns due to the coronavirus epidemic, according to a poll by Shanghai's American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham). More in feeds.reuters.com »