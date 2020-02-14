Delta to invest $1 billion to curb global air travel's climate impact



Source: commons.wikimedia.org



Delta Air Lines Inc said on Friday it will invest $1 billion over the next decade in initiatives that would limit the impact of global air travel on the environment, the first airline to make a commitment of that scale. More in feeds.reuters.com »