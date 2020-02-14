NMC Health's vice chairman quits as further shareholder twists emerge



NMC Health is still trying to unravel details about the holdings of the company's top investors, it said on Friday after announcing that one of its controlling shareholders had resigned from the board. More in feeds.reuters.com »