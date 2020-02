Google in talks with publishers to pay for premium news content: WSJ

Alphabet Inc's Google is in talks with publishers on paying a licensing fee for content that would be packaged in a premium news product, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/google-in-talks-to-pay-publishers-for-content-in-premium-news-product-11581689169, citing people familiar with the matter.