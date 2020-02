Oil prices rise 1%, on course for weekly gain



Source: www.enca.com



Oil prices rose on Friday and held on track for their first weekly gain since early January as investors bet the economic impact of the coronavirus would be short-lived and hoped for further Chinese central bank stimulus to tackle any slowdown. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Oil