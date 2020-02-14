'Terrible' WeWork bet caused us headaches: T. Rowe Price



Asset management firm T. Rowe Price Group Inc has called its investment in WeWork a "debacle" that caused the firm "outsized headaches and disappointments" and left it holding shares worth just a fraction of their original value. More in feeds.reuters.com »