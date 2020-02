NMC Health vice chair quits, shares fall further



NMC Health said on Friday Executive Vice Chairman Khalifa Butti Omeir Bin Yousef had resigned from its board, the latest sign of turbulence at the United Arab Emirates largest private healthcare provider as it eyes a sale to one of two private equity groups. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Emirates