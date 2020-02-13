Nvidia forecast tops expectations on cloud sales despite coronavirus hit



Nvidia Corp on Thursday forecast first-quarter revenue that topped Wall Street expectations, powered by sales of its chips to cloud computing vendors, even as it projected a $100 million hit from the coronavirus outbreak. More in feeds.reuters.com »