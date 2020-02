Defensive stocks buoy Wall Street amid coronavirus worries



Gains in defensives helped U.S. stocks bounce off session lows on Thursday, even as sentiment remained fragile after a spike in new coronavirus cases in China renewed worries over the scale of the epidemic and its likely impact.