Activists in dinghy urge Credit Suisse off climate 'collision course'



Added: 13.02.2020 16:38 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: pow.photos



Climate activists clad in Titanic-era costumes gathered in a rubber dinghy outside Credit Suisse's headquarters on Thursday, to urge incoming chief executive Thomas Gottstein to steer the bank off a climate "collision course". More in feeds.reuters.com »