JPMorgan gives fintechs July deadline to sign new data deals: sources



Source: www.jpmorganchase.com



JPMorgan Chase & Co has told financial technology companies that they will be barred from accessing its customer information by July 30 if they do not sign data access agreements with the bank and agree to a plan to stop using customer passwords to gather the data.