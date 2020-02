Barclays chief Staley probed over Epstein ties



Added: 13.02.2020 15:18 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.sowetanlive.co.za



Britain's financial regulators are probing links between Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley and the U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, the bank said on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Sex