Southwest extends 737 MAX flight cancellations through early August



Added: 13.02.2020



Source: www.wsj.com



Southwest Airlines on Thursday extended its cancellation of 737 MAX flights through early August as the grounding of the Boeing Co jet continued and threatened to impact nearly all of the busy U.S. summer travel season. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Boeing