Nestle pushes back growth target after solid 2019



Added: 13.02.2020 6:46 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: cointelegraph.com



Food giant Nestle expects growth to accelerate over the next two years toward its mid-single digit organic growth target, initially set for 2020, after it hit a four-year high at 3.5% and profitability improved in 2019. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Targus