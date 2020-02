Added: 12.02.2020 23:38 | 11 views | 0 comments

Raytheon has received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to an investigation into the possibility of improper payments made for contracts in certain Middle East countries since 2014, the U.S. weapons maker disclosed in a filing https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1047122/000104712220000009/rtn-12312019x10k.htm on Wednesday.