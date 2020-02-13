Despite $1 trillion deficits, Trump tax cuts will still 'pay for themselves': Mnuchin

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin insisted on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's tax cuts will still pay for themselves over 10 years, even as the administration forecasts near-term deficits close to $1 trillion.