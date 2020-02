Stocks gain as China says fewer new coronavirus cases



Source: www.cnbc.com



Global equity markets scaled fresh highs on Wednesday after China reported the lowest number of new coronavirus cases in two weeks, boosting hopes the epidemic will be contained and driving up the price of commodities sensitive to Chinese demand. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Stocks