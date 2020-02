Mobile World Congress called off over coronavirus fears



The Mobile World Congress (MWC), the annual telecoms industry gathering that draws more than 100,000 visitors to Barcelona, was cancelled on Wednesday after a mass exodus by exhibitors due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Congress