Alstom board to discuss purchasing Bombardier rail unit: sources



Added: 12.02.2020



Source: www.ulsterbusiness.com



Alstom's board will meet on Wednesday evening to discuss buying Bombardier's rail unit, sources familiar with the matter said, and a media report said the French train maker has valued the business at just under $7 billion.