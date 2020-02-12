S&P 500, Dow clinch fresh highs as new coronavirus cases drop



The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials hit all-time highs on Wednesday as investors drew comfort from a drop in the number of new cases of coronavirus infections in China. More in feeds.reuters.com »