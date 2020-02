New coronavirus: what markets should watch now



World markets started shrugging off the worst of the coronavirus impact last week and stock markets have since reached record highs. China's announcement that new cases of the so-called COVID-19 detected on Tuesday were at their lowest since Jan 30 has only consolidated those gains. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Stock markets